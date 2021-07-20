Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 July 20, 2021

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 32/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 31/25 Sunny 20

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 0

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

