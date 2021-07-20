Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 July 20, 2021
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 31/25 Sunny 20
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 10
Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 0
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
Most Saved
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd L) Fingerless Korean goes missing after climbing all 14 Himalayan peaks
-
New daily cases over 1,000 for 2 weeks, tougher virus rules in place nationwide
-
(LEAD) 247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS