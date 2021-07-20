Virus-hit Cheonghae unit to arrive home on aerial tankers
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- All members of South Korea's virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit were to return home from Africa on Tuesday after cutting short their anti-piracy mission following an unprecedented mass outbreak that infected 247, or 82 percent, of the 301-member unit.
Two KC-330 Cygnus multirole aircraft departed from an airport in Africa the previous day, carrying the members of the 34th contingent of the unit, after virus tests confirmed the cluster COVID-19 infection on their 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer.
Six cases were first confirmed Thursday and subsequent tests on all of the members confirmed the mass outbreak. Poor initial responses were blamed, such as giving only cold medicine to a sailor who first developed symptoms early this month.
The number of infections could further rise considering the virus' incubation period. The military earlier said 50 have tested negative and the samples of four individuals were undecipherable.
The aerial tankers were expected to land at an airbase south of Seoul between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, the members of the unit will undergo another round of virus tests and be put under quarantine at military hospitals.
Their destroyer will be piloted back home by about a team of 150 sailors who flew there on the aerial tankers.
The return of the 34th contingent will be about a month ahead of the original schedule, marking the first early return of a contingent since the unit was first deployed in 2009.
The troops are rotated every six months for an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia and around the Strait of Hormuz.
A replacement contingent left the southeastern port of Busan last month to take over the mission. Members of the new batch all received COVID-19 vaccines before their departure.
The mass outbreak marked the worst ever cluster infection among service members since the military reported its first coronavirus case in February last year.
The infections appear to have begun after the vessel was docked at an African port from June 28-July 1 to load supplies.
One sailor showed symptoms of a cold a day after the destroyer left the port. But he was found to have been given only cold medicine without undergoing a virus test.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum apologized Tuesday for the government's failure "to attend to the health of the troops dedicated to protecting our nation" and called for measures to ensure mission continuity in light of the abrupt return of the contingent.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
