(LEAD) Virus-hit Cheonghae unit to arrive home on aerial tankers
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- All members of South Korea's virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit were to return home from Africa on Tuesday after cutting short their anti-piracy mission following an unprecedented mass outbreak that infected 247, or 82 percent, of the 301-member unit.
Two KC-330 Cygnus multirole aircraft departed from an airport in Africa the previous day, carrying the members of the 34th contingent of the unit, after virus tests confirmed the cluster COVID-19 infection on their 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer.
Six cases were first confirmed Thursday and subsequent tests on all of the members confirmed the mass outbreak. Poor initial responses were blamed, such as giving only cold medicine to a sailor who first developed symptoms early this month.
The number of infections could further rise considering the virus' incubation period. The military earlier said 50 have tested negative and the samples of four individuals were undecipherable.
None of the troops had been vaccinated as they left South Korea in early February, just before the country began its inoculation campaign.
Defense Minister Suh Wook issued an apology over the mass outbreak, admitting insufficiency in efforts to vaccinate the sailors.
"As the defense minister, I feel a heavy responsibility, and I extend deep apologies to the members of the Cheonghae unit, their families and the public," he said.
The aerial tankers were expected to land at an air base south of Seoul between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, the members of the unit will undergo another round of virus tests and be put in quarantine at military hospitals.
Their destroyer will be piloted back home by a team of about 150 sailors who flew there on the aerial tankers.
The return of the 34th contingent will be about a month ahead of the original schedule, marking the first early return of a contingent since the unit was first deployed in 2009.
The troops are rotated every six months for an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia and around the Strait of Hormuz.
A replacement contingent has arrived at the mission area and begun operations, according to officials. Most of the members of the new batch received COVID-19 vaccines before their departure.
The mass outbreak marked the worst-ever cluster infection among service members since the military reported its first coronavirus case in February last year.
The infections appear to have begun after the vessel was docked at an African port from June 28-July 1 to load supplies.
One sailor showed symptoms of a cold a day after the destroyer left the port. But he was found to have been given only cold medicine without undergoing a virus test.
Amid mounting criticism over the military's failure to provide vaccines to the unit members, the defense ministry said the unit was not subject to COVID-19 vaccines provided to United Nations personnel on peacekeeping missions as they are under a separate multinational task force.
The ministry also said the country where the Cheonghae unit often makes port of call does not allow vaccination on foreign military personnel.
Still, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it is hard for the government to avoid criticism that its relevant measures were "insufficient," urging officials to thoroughly handle the issue.
