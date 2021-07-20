Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia launches new Sportage to meet SUV demands

All News 09:54 July 20, 2021

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, launched the all-new Sportage SUV in the domestic market Tuesday to meet rising demand for the vehicle type.

The new Sportage comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline engine or a 2.0 diesel engine, the company said in a statement.

The model is equipped with a set of safety features, such as front collision avoidance, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, it said.

It is priced at 24 million won-36 million won (US$20,000-$31,000).

Kia said it plans to launch the new Sportage in overseas markets later this year.

This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the all-new Sportage SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


Keywords
#Kia #Sportage
