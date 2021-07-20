Kia launches new Sportage to meet SUV demands
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, launched the all-new Sportage SUV in the domestic market Tuesday to meet rising demand for the vehicle type.
The new Sportage comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, a 1.6 turbocharged gasoline engine or a 2.0 diesel engine, the company said in a statement.
The model is equipped with a set of safety features, such as front collision avoidance, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, it said.
It is priced at 24 million won-36 million won (US$20,000-$31,000).
Kia said it plans to launch the new Sportage in overseas markets later this year.
