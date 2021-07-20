S. Korea to lift tariffs on imports from Indonesia, Israel under trade deals
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will gradually lift or lower tariffs on more than 95 percent of its imported products from Indonesia and Israel as it has clinched trade deals with the two nations, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The Cabinet approved a revised enforcement ordinance in preparation for implementing trade deals with Indonesia and Israel.
In December last year, South Korea and Indonesia inked the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), which is equivalent to a free trade deal but centers on a broader scope of economic cooperation.
In May, the country signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Israel, a move expected to boost Seoul's exports of cars and auto parts.
If the trade deals go into effect, Seoul will lift tariffs on 95.8 percent of products being traded with Indonesia and on 95.2 percent of those with Israel, according to the finance ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd L) Fingerless Korean goes missing after climbing all 14 Himalayan peaks
-
New daily cases over 1,000 for 2 weeks, tougher virus rules in place nationwide
-
(LEAD) 247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS