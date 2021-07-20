The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 20, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.61 0.61
2-M 0.68 0.68
3-M 0.77 0.77
6-M 0.87 0.87
12-M 1.16 1.16
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
Most Saved
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd L) Fingerless Korean goes missing after climbing all 14 Himalayan peaks
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
New daily cases over 1,200 for 2nd day, spreading delta variant worrisome