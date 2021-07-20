Seoul stocks down late Tuesday morning on U.S. stock plunge
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier losses late Tuesday morning from a U.S. stock plunge that stemmed from concerns that the resurgence in the new coronavirus and its variants may deter economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 14.65 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,229.39 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Virus worries continued to pull down the KOSPI after the key stock index's 1 percent retreat the previous session.
Overnight, the big-three U.S. stock indexes tumbled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 2.09 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were down 1.06 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively.
South Korea's new daily cases topped the 1,200 threshold for two weeks, prompting authorities to tighten virus curbs against cluster infections across the nation ahead of the summer holiday season.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul, while bio heavyweights advanced.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.38 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.42 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved down 1.47 percent, but leading carmaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.22 percent. Giant chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.61 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.55 percent, while Celltrion jumped 3.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,149.85 won to the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd L) Fingerless Korean goes missing after climbing all 14 Himalayan peaks
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
New daily cases over 1,200 for 2nd day, spreading delta variant worrisome