Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace wins US$240 mln trainer jet deal in Indonesia

All News 14:28 July 20, 2021

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has received a US$240 million trainer jet deal in Indonesia.

Under the deal, KAI will supply six T-50 advanced trainer jets to the Indonesian air force from Dec. 16, 2021, to Oct. 30, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2012, KAI achieved $400 million worth of deals to supply 16 T-50 trainer jets.

As of Tuesday, KAI has exported a total of 154 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 70 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.6 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.

This undated file photo provided by KAI shows a TA-50 lead-in fighter aircraft. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Korea Aerospace #KAI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!