Moon urges gov't support for credit rehabilitation of delinquent borrowers during COVID-19
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his Cheong Wa Dae team Tuesday to map out measures to support the credit rehabilitation of people with delinquent debts attributable to the COVID-19 crisis.
He made the call during a meeting with his Cheong Wa Dae aides, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon told them to explore ways to help delinquent borrowers restore their credit if they have faithfully repaid debts linked with damage from the pandemic, she said.
The move is intended to ease the financial burden of the vulnerable, especially the self-employed and small businesses hit hard by strict social distancing restrictions.
