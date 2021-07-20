CIO raids home of presidential aide over alleged illegal exit ban case
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A state anti-corruption probe agency raided the home of a presidential civil affairs secretary on Tuesday over his suspected involvement in an allegedly illegal travel ban on a former justice minister, informed officials said.
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) searched the home of Lee Gwang-cheol, a presidential secretary for civil affairs and justice, to secure evidence related to his charge of abuse of power in allegedly orchestrating an illegal exit ban on former Vice Minister of Justice Kim Hak-ui in 2019 and other illegalities targeting Kim, they said.
The CIO also asked Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office, to voluntarily submit documents and other materials related to Lee's suspected charges.
The raid came as the CIO intensified its probe into three senior prosecutors also suspected of being involved in the alleged illegal process of imposing an exit ban on Kim.
Kim was stopped at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, from leaving the country in March 2019 as prosecutors sought to reinvestigate allegations that he received sexual favors from a local contractor over a decade ago.
Lee is accused of colluding with Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, and prosecutor Lee Kyu-won to bar Kim from leaving the country with falsified documents. Lee is also suspected of being involved in prosecutor Lee's alleged doctoring of a written testimony from the contractor.
On July 1, Lee was separately indicted by the Suwon District Prosecutors Office on the charge of abuse of power related to Kim's case and he tendered his resignation immediately. However, President Moon Jae-in has yet to accept his resignation.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
BLACKPINK to join Hybe's fan community platform Weverse in Aug.
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(2nd L) Fingerless Korean goes missing after climbing all 14 Himalayan peaks
-
247 out of 301 Cheonghae unit members test positive for COVID-19: JCS
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
New daily cases over 1,200 for 2nd day, spreading delta variant worrisome