(Olympics) From gymnast to baseball star to fencer, 2nd-generation athletes look to do families proud

Park Ji-su on the women's basketball team comes from an athletic family, as well. Her father, Park Sang-gwan, played on the men's national team in the early 1990s, though never in the Olympics. He married a former player of the national junior volleyball team named Lee Soo-kyung. Their first child, Park Joon-hyuk, played basketball growing up but ended up becoming a professional volleyball player. Ji-su stuck with basketball and is now playing for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.