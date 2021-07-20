KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 118,500 DN 500
KIA CORP. 87,100 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 662,000 UP 8,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,350 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,720 DN 50
Daewoong 36,400 DN 1,050
TaekwangInd 1,077,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 UP 10
NEXENTIRE 9,210 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 DN 1,500
KCC 309,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 124,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 60,500 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 227,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 20,700 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,800 UP 2,700
SamyangFood 93,100 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 468,000 DN 4,500
KAL 30,000 DN 350
Shinsegae 274,500 DN 5,000
Nongshim 330,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 97,400 UP 400
SGBC 90,500 DN 1,600
Hyosung 118,000 DN 3,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 DN 9,000
LOTTE 38,600 DN 600
BoryungPharm 18,650 DN 550
L&L 13,550 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,300 DN 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,900 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,550 DN 650
HITEJINRO 34,900 DN 300
Yuhan 61,100 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 179,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 105,500 DN 2,500
DL 79,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiEng&Const 57,500 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,500 UP 250
