KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 217,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 100
Kogas 35,900 DN 250
Hanwha 29,900 DN 350
DB HiTek 65,000 UP 700
CJ 100,500 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 29,050 DN 400
LX INT 29,700 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 19,900 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 2,685 DN 70
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 DN 300
Daesang 27,700 DN 200
SKNetworks 6,070 DN 120
ORION Holdings 16,900 UP 50
GCH Corp 33,450 DN 200
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 DN 200
POSCO 330,000 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 54,300 DN 300
SamsungElec 79,000 0
NHIS 12,450 DN 150
DongwonInd 248,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 49,700 DN 300
LS 68,200 DN 1,000
GC Corp 317,000 DN 500
GS E&C 43,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 DN 12,000
DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 1,300
KEPCO E&C 61,500 UP 6,900
KPIC 276,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 130
SKC 161,500 DN 5,000
GS Retail 35,450 DN 600
Ottogi 557,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 34,700 DN 300
F&F Holdings 38,850 UP 850
MERITZ SECU 4,775 DN 35
SamsungElecMech 184,000 0
Hanssem 122,000 UP 4,000
HtlShilla 92,800 DN 600
(MORE)
