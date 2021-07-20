SamsungF&MIns 217,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 100

Kogas 35,900 DN 250

Hanwha 29,900 DN 350

DB HiTek 65,000 UP 700

CJ 100,500 DN 1,000

JWPHARMA 29,050 DN 400

LX INT 29,700 DN 550

DongkukStlMill 19,900 DN 300

TaihanElecWire 2,685 DN 70

Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 DN 300

Daesang 27,700 DN 200

SKNetworks 6,070 DN 120

ORION Holdings 16,900 UP 50

GCH Corp 33,450 DN 200

LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 DN 200

POSCO 330,000 DN 4,500

DB INSURANCE 54,300 DN 300

SamsungElec 79,000 0

NHIS 12,450 DN 150

DongwonInd 248,500 DN 2,500

SK Discovery 49,700 DN 300

LS 68,200 DN 1,000

GC Corp 317,000 DN 500

GS E&C 43,650 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 DN 12,000

DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 1,300

KEPCO E&C 61,500 UP 6,900

KPIC 276,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 130

SKC 161,500 DN 5,000

GS Retail 35,450 DN 600

Ottogi 557,000 UP 1,000

IlyangPharm 34,700 DN 300

F&F Holdings 38,850 UP 850

MERITZ SECU 4,775 DN 35

SamsungElecMech 184,000 0

Hanssem 122,000 UP 4,000

HtlShilla 92,800 DN 600

(MORE)