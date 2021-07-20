KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 78,000 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,200 DN 50
OCI 117,000 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,500 UP 400
KorZinc 478,500 UP 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,350 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 76,800 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 55,700 UP 100
S-Oil 95,800 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 235,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,500 DN 4,000
HMM 42,350 DN 1,550
HYUNDAI WIA 97,900 UP 5,800
KumhoPetrochem 218,000 DN 5,500
KSOE 122,500 DN 500
Mobis 279,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 0
S-1 81,700 DN 500
Hanchem 250,000 UP 3,000
DWS 44,600 DN 550
KEPCO 25,650 0
SamsungSecu 43,850 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 16,100 0
SKTelecom 324,000 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 65,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 49,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 6,600 DN 90
Hanon Systems 15,800 DN 150
SK 272,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,600 UP 300
Handsome 38,950 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 16,500 DN 500
COWAY 80,000 UP 2,200
ZINUS 102,000 UP 500
IBK 10,200 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,200 0
SamsungEng 22,500 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 DN 1,000
