PanOcean 7,370 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 24,550 DN 250

KT 33,600 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 550

LG Uplus 14,650 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 500

KT&G 82,600 DN 700

DHICO 25,100 UP 300

Doosanfc 50,700 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 111,500 DN 3,000

Kangwonland 25,500 DN 100

NAVER 439,000 DN 4,000

Kakao 152,000 DN 2,000

LG Display 22,900 UP 100

NCsoft 819,000 DN 8,000

KIWOOM 118,500 DN 2,500

DSME 32,150 DN 600

DSINFRA 14,450 0

DWEC 7,210 UP 70

DongwonF&B 216,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 43,950 UP 1,050

LGH&H 1,698,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 815,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,300 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,550 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 162,500 UP 5,000

Celltrion 273,000 UP 10,000

Huchems 23,750 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 DN 400

KIH 101,500 DN 500

LOTTE Himart 35,300 DN 1,100

GS 43,400 DN 400

CJ CGV 29,550 DN 300

LIG Nex1 42,950 UP 450

Fila Holdings 51,900 DN 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 DN 750

(MORE)