KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,370 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,550 DN 250
KT 33,600 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 20,250 DN 550
LG Uplus 14,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 500
KT&G 82,600 DN 700
DHICO 25,100 UP 300
Doosanfc 50,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,500 DN 3,000
Kangwonland 25,500 DN 100
NAVER 439,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 152,000 DN 2,000
LG Display 22,900 UP 100
NCsoft 819,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 118,500 DN 2,500
DSME 32,150 DN 600
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,210 UP 70
DongwonF&B 216,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 43,950 UP 1,050
LGH&H 1,698,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 815,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,550 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 162,500 UP 5,000
Celltrion 273,000 UP 10,000
Huchems 23,750 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 DN 400
KIH 101,500 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 35,300 DN 1,100
GS 43,400 DN 400
CJ CGV 29,550 DN 300
LIG Nex1 42,950 UP 450
Fila Holdings 51,900 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 DN 750
(MORE)
