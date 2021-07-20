KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,405 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 240,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 12,050 DN 900
SK Innovation 259,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 37,050 DN 750
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 300
Hansae 21,450 DN 200
LX HAUSYS 101,000 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 500
CSWIND 86,900 UP 6,000
GKL 16,050 DN 100
KOLON IND 79,100 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 330,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,400 DN 100
emart 160,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY487 00 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 54,500 DN 400
HANJINKAL 64,000 DN 900
CUCKOO 125,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 131,500 DN 3,500
MANDO 62,600 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 62,900 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 45,600 DN 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,250 DN 250
Netmarble 142,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67100 DN700
ORION 119,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 50
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 251,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 31,600 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 862,000 DN 20,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 573,000 DN 13,000
SKBS 160,500 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 50
HYBE 306,000 DN 9,000
SK ie technology 214,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 148,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 50
(END)
