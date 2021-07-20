Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Virus-hit Cheonghae unit arrives home on aerial tanker: defense ministry

All News 17:29 July 20, 2021
In this photo, provided by the defense ministry, the military's KC-330 multirole aerial tanker departs from an airport in Africa on July 19, 2021, carrying members of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit after 247 of the 300-strong unit were found to be infected with the new coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Cheonghae unit #COVID-19 #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!