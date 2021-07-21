4 companies to recall nearly 49,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- BMW, Porsche, Kia Corp. and Nissan Motor Corp. will voluntarily recall nearly 49,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies are recalling a combined 48,939 units in 15 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty fuel hose in BMW's MINI Cooper D Five Door model, a possible failure in inverter software of Porsche's all-electric Taycan, and a possible oil leakage in Kia's Carnival minivan, it said.
The companies plan to begin to provide repair and replacement services from Thursday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
