NSN to raise 15 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:12 July 20, 2021

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- NSN Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 15 billion won(US$13 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 11.71 million common shares at a price of 1,280 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
