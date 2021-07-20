Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold bilateral talks in August: Seoul official
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold bilateral talks next month, a senior presidential official said Tuesday, amid frosty ties between the two neighbors over historical and diplomatic issues.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in August, Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, said during a TV talk show.
Park expressed hope that the scheduled meeting will serve as a stepping stone to improve the relations between the two countries.
The two ministers last met in London in May on the sidelines of a Group of Seven ministerial forum.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided Monday not to visit Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Seoul-Tokyo ties remain chilled over disputes over Japan's wartime mobilization of Korean workers into forced labor and its continued claim to South Korea' eastern islets of Dokdo.
Japan's recent decision to discharge radioactive water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has also stirred strong protest from South Korea.
