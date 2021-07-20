(LEAD) Nothing decided on S. Korea-Japan foreign ministers' talks: presidential office
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, paras 1-3 reflecting presidential office's remarks)
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office said Tuesday that nothing has been decided on foreign ministers' talks between Seoul and Tokyo.
Earlier in the day, Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in August.
"Nothing has been determined yet regarding the schedule of the Korea-Japan foreign ministers' talks," the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae said.
Park made the remarks during a TV talk show, expressing hope that top diplomats' meeting will serve as a stepping stone to improve the relations between the two countries.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided Monday not to visit Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Seoul-Tokyo ties remain chilled over disputes over Japan's wartime mobilization of Korean workers into forced labor and its continued claim to South Korea' eastern islets of Dokdo.
Japan's recent decision to discharge radioactive water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has also stirred strong protest from South Korea.
Chung and Motegi last met in London in May on the sidelines of a Group of Seven ministerial forum.
