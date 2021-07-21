Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't orders reexamination of new Jeju airport's environmental effects evaluation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Amid climate change, honey is drying up (Kookmin Daily)

-- JCS had no vaccination plans for five months since dispatch of Cheonghae unit (Donga Ilbo)

-- Commander in Chief Moon scolds military without apology (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Commander in Chief President Moon only scolded without apology (Segye Times)

-- 'Jeonse' prices drop by 100 mln won as lousy regulation is scrapped (Chosun Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 withdrawal: Military defeated in antivirus efforts, not battle (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Amid pandemic, students on two-year diploma courses to graduate only after non-face-to-face classes (Hankyoreh)

-- Frustrating 'ambulance withdrawal' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Jeonse' of Eunma Apartments rapidly increases as regulation on residence disappears (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- World economy faces 'delta shock' (Korea Economic Daily)

