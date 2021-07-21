Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't orders reexamination of new Jeju airport's environmental effects evaluation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid climate change, honey is drying up (Kookmin Daily)
-- JCS had no vaccination plans for five months since dispatch of Cheonghae unit (Donga Ilbo)
-- Commander in Chief Moon scolds military without apology (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Commander in Chief President Moon only scolded without apology (Segye Times)
-- 'Jeonse' prices drop by 100 mln won as lousy regulation is scrapped (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 withdrawal: Military defeated in antivirus efforts, not battle (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Amid pandemic, students on two-year diploma courses to graduate only after non-face-to-face classes (Hankyoreh)
-- Frustrating 'ambulance withdrawal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' of Eunma Apartments rapidly increases as regulation on residence disappears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World economy faces 'delta shock' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't cranks up nuclear plants to deal with the heat (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition leader unwilling to open Korea up to refugees (Korea Herald)
-- Major heat wave set to roast nation (Korea Times)
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!