Today in Korean history
July 22
1943 -- Japanese colonial authorities issue an expanded order for the mobilization of Korean students for Japan's World War II efforts. Hundreds of thousands of Koreans, many of them students, were forced to become soldiers for the Japanese army toward the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. Korea regained its independence when Japan was defeated in the war in 1945.
1976 -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger proposes a deal aimed at resolving the Korea issue. The proposal calls for a four-party meeting among the two Koreas, the United States and China, and simultaneous admission of the two Koreas to the United Nations. With the backing of China, Russia and the United States, the two Koreas were simultaneously admitted into the world body in 1991.
2003 -- A multinational team of doctors successfully separate two conjoined South Korean infant girls at a Singapore hospital.
2014 -- Police announce the discovery of a body suspected to be that of Yoo Byung-eun, the 73-year-old billionaire de facto owner of a ferry that sank in April, leaving more than 300 people dead or missing. He had been put on a wanted list in connection with the sinking.
