Exports up 32.8 pct in first 20 days of July
All News 08:50 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 32.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July on the back of robust demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.6 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $24.5 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
BTS logs top U.S. CD album sales in first half of 2021
Most Saved
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
Scorching heat wave begins this week