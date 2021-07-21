Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 36/25 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 35/24 Sunny 0
Daejeon 36/24 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/24 Sunny 0
Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/23 Sunny 0
Gwangju 35/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 33/23 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0
(END)
