Wednesday's weather forecast

July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/25 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 35/24 Sunny 0

Daejeon 36/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/24 Sunny 0

Gangneung 33/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/23 Sunny 0

Gwangju 35/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/23 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Cloudy 0

