Private equity fund-led deals touch new high in 2020
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Investment deals by South Korea's private equity funds hit a new high in 2020, but their investments were still focused on local firms, data showed Wednesday.
Local private equity funds invested 18.1 trillion won (US$15.6 billion) in 565 companies last year, up from 16 trillion won in 2019, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
They invested 12.6 trillion won in 488 South Korean companies and 5.5 trillion won in foreign companies, the data showed.
At the end of last year, there were 855 private equity funds with assets under management of 97.1 trillion won, according to the data.
