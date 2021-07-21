Hyundai Rotem Q2 net income down 41.4 pct. to 14.3 bln won
All News 10:28 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 14.3 billion won (US$12.5 million), down 41.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 38.4 percent on-year to 15.8 billion won. Revenue increased 8.2 percent to 710.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 31.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
