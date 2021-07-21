Go to Contents Go to Navigation

19 more members of Cheonghae unit test positive for virus; total at 266

All News 10:46 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Nineteen more members of the virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, raising the confirmed infection cases among the 301-member unit to 266.

According to virus tests conducted on all the members upon their return the previous day, 266, or 88 percent, of those on board have tested positive for COVID-19, while 23 tested negative. Twelve others are undergoing another round of tests to confirm whether they have contracted the virus, according to the ministry.

A KC-330 multirole aerial tanker arrives at an air base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on July 20, 2021, carrying members of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit, where hundreds of sailors tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!