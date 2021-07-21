19 more members of Cheonghae unit test positive for virus; total at 266
All News 10:46 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Nineteen more members of the virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, raising the confirmed infection cases among the 301-member unit to 266.
According to virus tests conducted on all the members upon their return the previous day, 266, or 88 percent, of those on board have tested positive for COVID-19, while 23 tested negative. Twelve others are undergoing another round of tests to confirm whether they have contracted the virus, according to the ministry.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
Most Saved
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program