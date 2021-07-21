DLS sales in S. Korea decline 10.2 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of derivatives-linked securities (DLS) in South Korea sank more than 10 percent in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The country's DLS sales came to 9.46 trillion won (US$8.23 billion) in the January-June period, down 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).
The amount was also down 10.9 percent from six months earlier.
DLS tracks the performance of interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, promising high returns for risky investors.
Samsung Securities issued the largest amount of DLS at 1.56 trillion won, followed by Kyobo Securities with 1.10 trillion won and Hanwha Investment & Securities with slightly over 1 trillion won.
The amount of redeemed DLS came to 9.92 trillion won in the six-month period, down 44.1 percent from a year earlier and 32.2 percent from the latter half of last year.
As of end-June, the value of outstanding DLS stood at 26.77 trillion won, down 0.5 percent from the end of December, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS performs 'Permission to Dance' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
Under new virus curbs, gyms can play 'Butter' but not 'Gangnam Style'
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program