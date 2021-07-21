Seoul stocks turn to losses late Wed. morning on coronavirus woes
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning, largely due to the resurgence of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.86 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,225.84 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start as bargain hunters sought to buy oversold stocks after the benchmark index retreated nearly 2 percent in the past three sessions amid rising concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.
Hopes of an economic rebound also backed the stock prices, with the country's exports increasing 32.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July.
But the key stock index fell in the late morning as the new COVID-19 cases soared to a fresh high of over 1,700 on Wednesday.
Cluster infections of highly contagious variants fanned investor worries about the pandemic's impact on the corporate earnings.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.27 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 1.71 percent, with its rival Kakao slumping 3.95 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.31 percent, and Celltrion fell 0.73 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.88 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,150.05 won to the U.S. dollar, up 0.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
