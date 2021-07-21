Moon reprimands officials for problems in vaccine reservation system: Cheong Wa Dae
All News 11:42 July 21, 2021
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded his Cheong Wa Dae aides over reports of errors in the online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccine shots, his office said Wednesday.
Moon called for "strong" measures to address the problems, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
With regard to the issue, the president pointed out that it is not commensurate with South Korea's stature as an information and technology powerhouse, she said.
