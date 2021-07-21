(LEAD) Moon reprimands officials for problems in vaccine reservation system: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 4th para)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded his Cheong Wa Dae aides over reports of errors in the online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccine shots, his office said Wednesday.
Moon called for "strong" measures to address the problems, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
With regard to the issue, the president pointed out that it is not commensurate with South Korea's stature as an information and technology powerhouse, she said.
The government opened a vaccination booking system for people aged 53 and 54 on Monday night. But it crashed, just as it did last week while receiving reservations from those aged between 55 and 59. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the server was overloaded.
Moon urged an interagency response led not just by the KDCA but also by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which is in charge of the e-government system, and the Ministry of Science and ICT.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS logs top U.S. CD album sales in first half of 2021
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'