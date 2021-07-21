Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy

All News 11:53 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed
South Korean boy band BTS as his special envoy for public diplomacy Wednesday.

In their capacity of "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," the members of the group plan to attend major international meetings, including the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly slated for September, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

They will send a message of consolation and hope for the youth around the world and also join various activities on such issues as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity, she added.

An image of BTS, in a photo provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BTS #special envoy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!