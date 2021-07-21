BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed
South Korean boy band BTS as his special envoy for public diplomacy Wednesday.
In their capacity of "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," the members of the group plan to attend major international meetings, including the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly slated for September, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
They will send a message of consolation and hope for the youth around the world and also join various activities on such issues as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity, she added.
