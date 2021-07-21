(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 4th para)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed South Korean boy band BTS as his special envoy for public diplomacy Wednesday.
In their capacity of "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," the members of the group plan to attend major international meetings, including the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly slated for September, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
They will send a message of consolation and hope for the youth around the world and also join various activities on such issues as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity, she added.
Moon's pick of the K-pop sensation, which has set another milestone on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with back-to-back No. 1 songs, is part of efforts to publicize Seoul's initiative in handling global issues for the future generations, including sustainable growth, via partnerships with specialists in the private sector.
The appointment is expected to help South Korea enhance its global stature as a leading nation in the post-coronavirus era, according to Park.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
BTS logs top U.S. CD album sales in first half of 2021
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
Samsung, others replace Moderna's vaccine with Pfizer's for in-house inoculation program
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'