(LEAD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit a fresh high of over 1,700 on Wednesday as cluster infections continued to spread across the nation amid a fast rise of highly contagious delta variant cases.
The country added 1,784 COVID-19 cases, including 1,726 local infections, raising the total caseload to 182,265, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) 19 more members of Cheonghae unit test positive for COVID-19; total at 266
SEOUL -- Nineteen more members of the virus-hit Cheonghae naval unit have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday, raising the confirmed infection cases among the 301-member unit to 266.
According to virus tests conducted on all the members upon their return home from Africa the previous day, 266, or 88 percent, of them have tested positive for COVID-19, while 23 tested negative.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Deputy Secretary of State Sherman renews calls for N. Korea to resume dialogue
SEOUL -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman renewed calls Wednesday for North Korea to return to dialogue, stressing Washington's willingness to take "some patience" and holding out prospects of a "brighter future" for Pyongyang.
Sherman made the remarks following trilateral talks with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Choi Jong-kun and Takeo Mori, respectively, in Tokyo after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon rejected U.S.' overtures for dialogue last month.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. highlights cooperation between S. Korea, Japan to denuclearize N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stressed the importance of cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea in addressing various regional issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said Tuesday.
The call for trilateral cooperation comes amid prolonged tension between the two U.S. allies over history issues. Sherman met Tuesday with her Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, in Tokyo.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top court confirms opinion rigging conviction of President Moon's ally
SEOUL -- The top court upheld the opinion rigging conviction of South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, on Wednesday, a decision that will strip Kim of his governorship and potentially deal a political blow to the president.
The Supreme Court maintained the verdict by the appeals court in November that Kim colluded with a team of online bloggers, including Kim Dong-won, widely known by his alias Druking, to illegally generate favorable opinions about the president ahead of the 2017 presidential election.
-----------------
S. Korea gripped by sweltering heat wave
SEOUL -- Almost all parts of the nation, excluding some inland mountain and east coastal areas, were put under a heat wave warning or an advisory Wednesday, as a full-scale sweltering heat began to scorch the peninsula.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that daytime highs are to range from 28 C to 36 C nationwide in the day and the maximum daily temperature may further rise to 38 C later this week.
-----------------
S. Korea's electricity use seen to hit season high
SEOUL -- South Korea's electricity consumption is likely to hit a season high Wednesday, as the country remains gripped by a sweltering heat dome, the power market operator said.
The Korea Power Exchange said the country's maximum power consumption will likely reach 91.4 gigawatts (GW) between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the highest number this summer.
-----------------
Finance chief warns of possible fall in housing prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker on Wednesday reiterated his warning that high-flying housing prices could undergo corrections as prices of homes in the greater Seoul area have excessively risen.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will put policy priority on expanding the supply of residential properties in a bid to curb speculative demand for homes.
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn to losses late Wed. morning on coronavirus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning, largely due to the resurgence of the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.86 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,225.84 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(Olympics) S. Korea to keep opening ceremony delegation to minimum amid COVID-19 concerns
TOKYO -- When the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics takes place Friday night, South Korea will only have a modest-size delegation representing the country.
Citing COVID-19 infection concerns, South Korea will have six officials and around 50 athletes marching in at Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, an official from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said Wednesday.
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
