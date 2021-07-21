Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon reprimands officials for problems in vaccine reservation system: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded his Cheong Wa Dae aides over reports of errors in the online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccine shots, his office said Wednesday.
Moon called for "strong" measures to address the problems, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
S. Korea reports over 600 breakthrough infections, 364 of them with Janssen vaccine
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed more than 600 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being administered with the full-dose vaccine regimen here, health authorities said Wednesday.
Of a total of 5.4 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 647 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Britain agree to strengthen cooperation
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook met with his British counterpart Ben Wallace in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed ways of deepening cooperation, the defense ministry said, as the European country seeks to expand its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Calling South Korea a key cooperation partner in the region, Wallace said he hopes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the country in the defense sector, noting that his trip highlights Britain's commitment to prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appointed South Korean boy band BTS as his special envoy for public diplomacy Wednesday.
In their capacity of "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," the members of the group plan to attend major international meetings, including the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly slated for September, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
-----------------
Late Samsung Chairman's vast art trove open for public view
SEOUL -- Two national museums simultaneously kicked off exhibitions highlighting works from late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee's massive art collection Wednesday, allowing the public to take a peek at Korean masterpieces of various eras and formats.
"A Great Cultural Legacy: Masterpieces from the Bequest of the Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee" and "Lee Kun-hee Collection: Masterpieces of Korean Art," taking place respectively at the National Museum of Korea (NMK) and the Seoul gallery of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA), are the first two major exhibitions showcasing the collection.
-----------------
S. Korea's nuclear watchdog OKs restarting reactor after maintenance
SEOUL -- South Korea's nuclear safety watchdog said Wednesday it has approved restarting the Wolsong No. 3 reactor after its regular maintenance amid concerns of a looming power shortage.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it has given the go-ahead to restart the 700-megawatt reactor, which first started operations in 1998, after conducting safety inspections.
-----------------
Energy poor waiting for more support to survive sizzling heat wave
SEOUL -- The problem of energy poverty is drawing fresh social attention in South Korea, as a large number of low-income households are helplessly exposed to a scorching heat wave gripping the nation, think tanks said Wednesday.
Local think tanks, like the Seoul Institute, call for more state assistance and welfare programs to support the energy poor households, which cannot afford the resources to stay cool amid the sizzling hot weather.
-----------------
Authorities on heightened alert as labor group plans large rallies amid nationwide virus flare-up
WONJU, South Korea -- State and local health authorities on Wednesday remained on heightened alert ahead of a major umbrella labor group's scheduled protest later this week in Wonju, as the country is grappling with a record-breaking surge in COVID-19 infections.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) plans to stage two large rallies in Wonju, about 140 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday with around 1,200 members reportedly planning to participate and a week later with an expected 3,000 members.
-----------------
LG Electronics to change all company cars to eco-friendly vehicles by 2030
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it plans to switch all of its company cars to environmentally friendly vehicles by 2030, joining South Korea's efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases largely responsible for global warming.
The home appliances maker said it would change 90 percent of its company cars to electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2025 and complete the full transition by 2030.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 4th day on coronavirus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a fourth consecutive session Wednesday, as the resurgence of the new coronavirus weakened investor sentiment for risk. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 16.79 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 3,215.91 points.
-----------------
(END)
