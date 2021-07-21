S. Korea reports over 600 breakthrough infections, 364 of them with Janssen vaccine
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed more than 600 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being administered with the full-dose vaccine regimen here, health authorities said Wednesday.
Of a total of 5.4 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 647 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Of the total, 364 were administered with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine followed by 145 with Pfizer's and 138 with AstraZeneca's, the KDCA said.
The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases of the total is extremely low.
The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said that those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
On Wednesday, the country added a fresh high of 1,784 COVID-19 cases, including 1,726 local infections, raising the total caseload to 182,265,
A total of 16.3 million people, or 32 percent of the country's population, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 6.6 million people have been fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
New coronavirus cases likely to hit another record high
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'