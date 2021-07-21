Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering swings to red in Q2
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 722.1 billion won (US$626.7 million), turning from a profit of 400 million won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 897.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 92.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.3 percent to 3.79 trillion won.
The operating loss was 200.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
