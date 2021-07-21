POSCO International Q2 net profit up 39.6 pct to 126.3 bln won
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 126.3 billion won (US$109.5 million), up 39.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 170 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 134.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 62.3 percent to 8.52 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
