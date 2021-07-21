KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 0
Kogas 35,700 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 19,750 DN 150
CJ 100,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 29,000 DN 50
LX INT 29,900 UP 200
Hanwha 30,000 UP 100
DB HiTek 65,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 56,800 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,450 UP 950
LOTTE 38,300 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 55,000 UP 700
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 500
NHIS 12,350 DN 100
Hyosung 121,000 UP 3,000
DongwonInd 252,000 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 49,350 DN 350
LS 70,900 UP 2,700
GC Corp 316,500 DN 500
GS E&C 44,250 UP 600
GCH Corp 33,100 DN 350
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 228,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 60,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,990 DN 10
POSCO 330,500 UP 500
HITEJINRO 35,150 UP 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 37,550 0
Daesang 27,600 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 2,635 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,100 UP 250
SKNetworks 6,100 UP 30
ORION Holdings 16,900 0
NEXENTIRE 9,470 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 131,500 DN 1,000
KCC 313,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 125,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 20,550 DN 150
