KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 UP 1,200
Daewoong 36,850 UP 450
TaekwangInd 1,055,000 DN 22,000
LG Corp. 96,800 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 18,600 DN 50
L&L 13,600 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 8,000 DN 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 71,800 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,600 DN 300
SamyangFood 91,700 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 463,000 DN 5,000
Shinsegae 272,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 328,000 DN 2,000
KAL 30,150 UP 150
SGBC 91,600 UP 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,700 DN 20
Yuhan 61,000 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 102,500 DN 3,000
DL 79,600 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,400 UP 50
KIA CORP. 87,100 0
SK hynix 117,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 680,000 UP 18,000
DSINFRA 16,950 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 77,200 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,950 DN 20
SKC 158,000 DN 3,500
SamsungElecMech 181,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 35,600 UP 150
Hanssem 118,000 DN 4,000
Ottogi 550,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 34,350 DN 350
KPIC 278,500 UP 2,000
F&F Holdings 38,650 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,805 UP 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 733,000 UP 2,000
HtlShilla 91,900 DN 900
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
New coronavirus cases likely to hit another record high
