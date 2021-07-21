ILJIN MATERIALS 83,000 UP 1,200

Daewoong 36,850 UP 450

TaekwangInd 1,055,000 DN 22,000

LG Corp. 96,800 DN 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,000

BoryungPharm 18,600 DN 50

L&L 13,600 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 8,000 DN 30

LOTTE Fine Chem 71,800 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 49,600 DN 300

SamyangFood 91,700 DN 1,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 600

CJ CheilJedang 463,000 DN 5,000

Shinsegae 272,500 DN 2,000

Nongshim 328,000 DN 2,000

KAL 30,150 UP 150

SGBC 91,600 UP 1,100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,700 DN 20

Yuhan 61,000 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 102,500 DN 3,000

DL 79,600 UP 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,400 UP 50

KIA CORP. 87,100 0

SK hynix 117,000 DN 1,500

Youngpoong 680,000 UP 18,000

DSINFRA 16,950 UP 1,600

Hanmi Science 77,200 DN 800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,950 DN 20

SKC 158,000 DN 3,500

SamsungElecMech 181,500 DN 2,500

GS Retail 35,600 UP 150

Hanssem 118,000 DN 4,000

Ottogi 550,000 DN 7,000

IlyangPharm 34,350 DN 350

KPIC 278,500 UP 2,000

F&F Holdings 38,650 DN 200

MERITZ SECU 4,805 UP 30

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 733,000 UP 2,000

HtlShilla 91,900 DN 900

