KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 128,000 UP 5,500
HyundaiMipoDock 80,100 UP 3,300
IS DONGSEO 55,800 UP 100
S-Oil 94,500 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 UP 750
LG Innotek 234,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 274,000 UP 4,500
OCI 114,500 DN 2,500
HMM 41,800 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 97,100 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 63,600 UP 2,100
KorZinc 510,000 UP 31,500
KumhoPetrochem 217,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,520 UP 170
Mobis 279,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 700
S-1 82,100 UP 400
ZINUS 100,500 DN 1,500
Hanchem 259,000 UP 9,000
DWS 45,550 UP 950
KEPCO 25,300 DN 350
SamsungSecu 43,500 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 16,150 UP 50
SKTelecom 312,000 DN 12,000
SNT MOTIV 68,900 UP 3,300
HyundaiElev 49,400 0
SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,500 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 6,830 UP 230
Hanon Systems 15,950 UP 150
SK 270,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,100 DN 500
Handsome 39,500 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 17,300 UP 800
COWAY 83,200 UP 3,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 110,000 DN 1,500
IBK 10,200 0
DONGSUH 28,950 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 5,000
(MORE)
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
New coronavirus cases likely to hit another record high
