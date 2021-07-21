KSOE 128,000 UP 5,500

HyundaiMipoDock 80,100 UP 3,300

IS DONGSEO 55,800 UP 100

S-Oil 94,500 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 UP 750

LG Innotek 234,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 274,000 UP 4,500

OCI 114,500 DN 2,500

HMM 41,800 DN 550

HYUNDAI WIA 97,100 DN 800

LS ELECTRIC 63,600 UP 2,100

KorZinc 510,000 UP 31,500

KumhoPetrochem 217,500 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 6,520 UP 170

Mobis 279,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 700

S-1 82,100 UP 400

ZINUS 100,500 DN 1,500

Hanchem 259,000 UP 9,000

DWS 45,550 UP 950

KEPCO 25,300 DN 350

SamsungSecu 43,500 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 16,150 UP 50

SKTelecom 312,000 DN 12,000

SNT MOTIV 68,900 UP 3,300

HyundaiElev 49,400 0

SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,500 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 6,830 UP 230

Hanon Systems 15,950 UP 150

SK 270,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 64,100 DN 500

Handsome 39,500 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 17,300 UP 800

COWAY 83,200 UP 3,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 110,000 DN 1,500

IBK 10,200 0

DONGSUH 28,950 DN 250

SamsungEng 22,800 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 5,000

(MORE)