KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,430 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 24,550 0
KT 34,150 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 0
LOTTE TOUR 19,900 DN 350
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 UP 100
KT&G 83,000 UP 400
DHICO 24,400 DN 700
Doosanfc 53,400 UP 2,700
LG Display 22,550 DN 350
Kangwonland 25,500 0
NAVER 428,000 DN 11,000
Kakao 145,000 DN 7,000
NCsoft 809,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 117,500 DN 1,000
DSME 32,450 UP 300
DWEC 7,120 DN 90
DongwonF&B 213,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 42,900 DN 1,050
LGH&H 1,690,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 810,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 59,100 DN 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,300 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 163,000 UP 500
Celltrion 267,500 DN 5,500
Huchems 23,550 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 DN 800
KIH 104,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 36,300 UP 1,000
GS 43,050 DN 350
CJ CGV 29,750 UP 200
LIG Nex1 42,450 DN 500
Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 199,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,410 UP 5
(MORE)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
-
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
New coronavirus cases likely to hit another record high
-
