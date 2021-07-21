KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 240,000 0
FOOSUNG 12,800 UP 750
SK Innovation 259,000 0
POONGSAN 37,450 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 50,600 DN 200
Hansae 21,400 DN 50
LX HAUSYS 101,000 0
Youngone Corp 40,500 UP 300
CSWIND 88,800 UP 1,900
GKL 15,950 DN 100
KOLON IND 80,800 UP 1,700
HanmiPharm 328,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,390 DN 10
emart 160,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY490 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 55,100 UP 600
HANJINKAL 64,700 UP 700
DoubleUGames 62,000 DN 300
CUCKOO 123,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 129,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 62,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 62,100 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 46,650 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,500 UP 250
Netmarble 141,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68000 UP900
ORION 118,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 DN 150
BGF Retail 166,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 249,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 31,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 869,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 580,000 UP 7,000
SKBS 156,000 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 0
HYBE 298,500 DN 7,500
SK ie technology 216,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 149,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,750 UP 50
(END)
