S. Korean Bond Yields on July 21, 2021
All News 16:30 July 21, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.908 0.917 -0.9
2-year TB 1.257 1.278 -2.1
3-year TB 1.383 1.410 -2.7
10-year TB 1.878 1.893 -1.5
2-year MSB 1.261 1.287 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.835 1.864 -2.9
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
