16 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Wednesday, amid the fourth wave of the pandemic across the country.
The latest cases -- confirmed between July 15-19 -- raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,101.
Of the newly added cases, Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul each reported six, while Camp Henry in Daegu confirmed two.
The USFK said those who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at its designated treatment facilities in Pyeongtaek, adding that it is conducting epidemiological investigations with South Korean health authorities.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
EXO's D.O. unveils details for upcoming solo EP
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases
-
New daily cases set another record of over 1,700 amid rise of delta variant
-
New coronavirus cases likely to hit another record high
-
(2nd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant