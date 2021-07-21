Go to Contents Go to Navigation

16 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

All News 19:16 July 21, 2021

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Wednesday, amid the fourth wave of the pandemic across the country.

The latest cases -- confirmed between July 15-19 -- raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,101.

Of the newly added cases, Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul each reported six, while Camp Henry in Daegu confirmed two.

The USFK said those who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at its designated treatment facilities in Pyeongtaek, adding that it is conducting epidemiological investigations with South Korean health authorities.

This photo taken on July 14, 2021, shows a U.S. military official waiting at a reception center at Incheon International Airport in Incheon. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus #USFK
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!