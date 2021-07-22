Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon's key ally, Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Self-employed people raise questions about COVID-19 containment efficiency (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, Moon's key ally, sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't may be forced to extend Level 4 distancing rules (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov. Kim stripped of post after being sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Segye Times)
-- Ruling in opinion rigging raises questions about Moon government's identity (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Guilty verdict on Kim hurts Moon government's identity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Kyoung-soo sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Hankyoreh)
-- Guilty verdict on Kim Kyoung-soo rings alarm bells on opinion rigging (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors buy 30 tln won worth of Samsung Electronics stocks this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 surge shows no signs of easing (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Anti-Google law' makes progress through Assembly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pressure grows on Korea to extend social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't likely to extend toughest curbs amid unrelenting virus wave (Korea Times)
(END)

