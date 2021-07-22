Korean-language dailies

-- Moon's key ally, Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Self-employed people raise questions about COVID-19 containment efficiency (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, Moon's key ally, sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't may be forced to extend Level 4 distancing rules (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov. Kim stripped of post after being sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Segye Times)

-- Ruling in opinion rigging raises questions about Moon government's identity (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Guilty verdict on Kim hurts Moon government's identity (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Kyoung-soo sentenced to prison in opinion rigging (Hankyoreh)

-- Guilty verdict on Kim Kyoung-soo rings alarm bells on opinion rigging (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retail investors buy 30 tln won worth of Samsung Electronics stocks this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- COVID-19 surge shows no signs of easing (Korea Economic Daily)

