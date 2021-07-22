(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 22)

The system was also easily exposed to other irregular means. Some people were able to break into the system by resetting the time on their laptops. The design and security of the e-booking system at the KDCA could be seriously flawed. The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and the Korea Aerospace Industries were both attacked by North Korean hackers. If a public system can be easily tampered with, a massive leakage of personal information can take place. The KDCA must seek outside help before such a mishap happens again. The government also must not leave the affair entirely in the hands of the KDCA and must hire experts from the public and private sector as soon as possible.