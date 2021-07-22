Naver Q2 net profit up 496 pct. to 540.6 bln won
All News 07:34 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 540.6 billion won (US$468.5 million), up 496 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 8.9 percent on-year to 335.6 billion won. Revenue increased 30.4 percent to 1.66 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
