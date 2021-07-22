Go to Contents Go to Navigation

COVID-19 patient from Uzbekistan captured after escaping from treatment facility

All News 09:04 July 22, 2021

ASAN, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- An Uzbek national, infected with the new coronavirus, was captured shortly after he escaped from a residential treatment center in a South Chungcheong Province city earlier this week, sources said Thursday.

The 24-year-old ran away from the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The institute is currently being used as a treatment facility for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms.

Upon learning of the escape, local health officials began a search and found the patient hiding at a residence in Cheonan, where his coworkers had been put under a mandatory self-quarantine.

The patient was readmitted to the treatment center at 5:20 p.m., about three hours after his escape.

According to the sources, the man was diagnosed with COVID-19 at an airport here Saturday upon entering the country on a work visa with a group of coworkers.

Local residents called for measures to prevent similar cases from happening.

This undated file photo shows the entrance of the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

